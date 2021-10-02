Yogi’s advise to cops: Present correct facts to avoid media trial

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday advised police personnel to provide correct facts and information after visiting crime scenes so as to avoid media trial.

The CM’s statement comes at a time when the state police force has been drawing much flack over the recent death of a Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta allegedly due to police highhandedness in Gorakhpur during checking of hotel rooms.

“Police have done several good works in the past four and half years but a single fault wipes out everything. Public doesn’t take much time to make a villain of a hero. This fault could be rectified only with better communication and senior police officials should own the responsibility of maintaining better communication with public and media,” he said during ‘Police Alankaran Diwas’.

The CM said a person in crisis first approaches police and the entire government machinery has to face embarrassment due to their wrong behaviour and insensitivity towards victims.

“Therefore, efforts should be made to ensure that people’s faith in police grow stronger,” he said.

The chief minister further said one can befool public or senior authorities only for some time but the truth ultimately comes out when officials meet during ‘Janta Darshan’.

“Whatever is happening in different districts comes out in open during the Janta Darshan,” he added.

The CM further said that today every police range has cyber police stations and 50,000 police personnel are been trained to tackle cyber crime at large level.

Earlier on Thursday also, the chief minister had warned that any illegal activities by police personnel would not to be tolerated and those found involved in “very serious offences” would be dismissed.

He had also said no important field postings be given to any tainted police officers and personnel.

The chief minister also inaugurated UP Police Manav Sambada Portal that will have all information of police personnel since their recruitment to posting, promotion and work. The portal is designed by UP Technical Services.

On the occasion, the CM also awarded medals to 75 police officers and personnel for bravery and meritorious services.

Before this, the CM also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.