Yogi’s tenure as CM dedicated to development, nationalism: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 26, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Addressing mediapersons, Dev said, “Yogi Adityanath’s time in office has been completely dedicated to society, and the positive changes brought about by the steps taken by the state government are visible by everyone today.”

Congratulating chief minister Yogi Adityanath for completing one year in office during his second term, state Jal Shakti minister and Prayagraj district in-charge Swatantra Dev on Saturday said Adityanath’s tenure has been a “wonderful confluence of development and nationalism”.

Shakti minister and Prayagraj district in-charge Swatantra Dev in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)
“Today U.P. is leaving its mark in getting investments. A whopping 35 lakh crore has been committed to UP at the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit,” he remarked.

Dev said Prayagraj received investment proposals worth 54,000 crore at the summit held in Lucknow. “Just a month has passed since the summit and works for investments worth 20,000 crore are going to begin soon. While 11,000 crore will be spent on NTPC projects, an investment of 4,400 crore is going to be made through Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA); the rest will be done through Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority.

On the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards in Prayagraj, the minister said a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted for crime and criminals in the state.

“No mafia has got any protection under the Yogi government and will never get it. Police will take strict action against those who are accused of crimes. The police will take such action against criminals that it will be remembered,” he observed.

Singh highlighted the action taken against criminals in the last six years and also talked about the various development schemes in medical, education and housing sectors implemented in the state under the Yogi government.

He reiterated 2,500 crore budgetary allocations have been made for Mahakumbh-2025. “Mahakumbh-2025 will look more divine and grand than Kumbh-2019,” he said. Regarding river conservation, he said no drain water from Bijnor to Ballia would be released into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

PHOTO: State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev in Prayagrak on Saturday (HT)

