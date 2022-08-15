Young changemakers turn political strategists at LMGMUN ‘22
The 7th pan-Indian edition of La Martiniere Girls Model United Nation (LMGMUN) ‘22 commenced on August 12 after a two-year pandemic enforced hiatus. The event opened amidst much fanfare and witnessed an overwhelming participation of 450 student delegates from 25 eminent schools in India.
The chief guest for the opening ceremony, Nitu Bhattacharya, a lady officer of the CRPF, 1991 batch and a recipient of many prestigious awards, including Antraik Suraksha Padak inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp along with the principal, LMGC, Aashrita Dass.
Simulation of the UN was witnessed at LMGMUN ‘22 on the second day as formally dressed student delegates headed to their respective rooms to deliberate upon various agendas defined by the committees.
The highlight of the day was a show put up by the school band, followed by a performance by Ankur Tewari, a popular singer who has lent his voice to many Bollywood movies.
After three days of deliberation, LMGMUN ‘22 drew to a close. The chief guest for the closing ceremony was Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who joined the Indian Air Force in 1996.
Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena, in her speech, congratulated the college for organising events that shape the youth and inspired the audience with her life story of grit, integrity and courage.
La Martiniere College won the best school delegation award.
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
