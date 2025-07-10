Youth arrested for raping 7-year-old girl

A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Gauri Gali area of Swanapur village within Malihabad police station limits, police said on Thursday. The accused, Suchit Yadav, in police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The 20-year-old accused lured the minor girl, who had gone to a nearby tubewell to take a bath, into accompanying him to a room near a drain in Madhavpur village, where he allegedly raped her on Wednesday evening, they said, adding the accused was arrested after the girl’s family filed a complaint at the Malihabad police station on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Suchit Yadav, 20, who is a truck driver and a resident of Malihabad, according to a statement issued by the police. The FIR has been registered under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act at the Malihabad police station, the statement said.

As per reports, the minor girl had visited her maternal grandmother’s house in Malihabad a few days back and went to the tubewell on Wednesday evening. After the girl did not return home, her family members tried searching for her, but in vain. However, the girl regained consciousness and came out of the room. She then met her family members and narrated her ordeal.

After they filed a complaint on Thursday morning, police arrested the accused from a hideout in Kedar Gadh following a brief manhunt. “The accused was produced before the local court and further legal proceedings are underway,” SHO Surendra Singh Bhati said.