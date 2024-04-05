 Youth beaten to death in Lucknow, six accused held - Hindustan Times
Youth beaten to death in Lucknow, six accused held

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 06, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Class 12 student Avnish Sharma, 19, beaten to death in a student brawl in Faizullaganj. Six youths arrested for murder, victim succumbed to injuries in hospital.

A class 12 student identified as Avnish Sharma, 19, was allegedly beaten to death during a brawl between tow groups of students in Daud Nagar Mama Colony in Faizullaganj area here on early on Friday, police said.

On the complaint of the mother of the deceased, police registered a murder case against six youths. (For Representation)
On the complaint of the mother of the deceased, police registered a murder case against six youths. All of them were later arrested and sent to jail. They were identified as: Avinash Tiwari, 19, Piyush Awasthi, 21, Vishal Pandey, 21, Aditya Yadav, 20, and Aman Yadav, 19.

Avnish’s friend Vayu, of Hasanganj, had organised his birthday on Thursday night. Vayu reached there along with their common friend Satyam of Faizullaganj Mama Colony. During interrogation, Vayu told police that at around 12 am, Satyam, Avnish, Sujjal and he were sitting in an empty field near Satyam’s house when his rivals attacked them.

During investigation, the police came to know that Satyam had a dispute with Avinash Tiwari, of Allu Nagar Diguria, over supremacy in the locality.

“On learning that Satyam was sitting in the ground, Avinash with five other youths arrived there at around 1.30 am. After a brief altercation, a fight broke out. Avinash and his friends started beating their rivals. The youths mercilessly beat Avnish till he fell down and began bleeding after being hit on the head with a stick. After this, the attackers ran away,” said additional DCP, North, Abhijit Shankar. A critically injured Avnish was rushed to KGMU trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Youth beaten to death in Lucknow, six accused held
Follow Us On