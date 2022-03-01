Youth held for raising ‘Pak zindabad’ slogan at Taj Mahal
AGRA A 22-year-old youth was thrashed by other visitors at the Taj Mahal and then arrested by the CISF, after he allegedly raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan while standing in queue for entry to the main mausoleum of the monument on Tuesday, said authorities.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was in the process of taking further action in the case.
“A youth standing in queue for entry to the main mausoleum at Taj Mahal suddenly raised anti-national slogans. When he raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, this 22-year-old man was pushed by other visitors behind him. They thrashed the accused and handed him over to the CISF,” stated Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Agra circle.
The accused was identified as Sohail, a resident of Firozabad who lives in Agra. He was in custody of CISF, which was in the process of taking further action, he added.
During the day, there was a huge crowd at the Taj Mahal as entry was free for visitors on the third and last day of the three-day ‘Urs’ of Shah Jahan.
The Tajganj police stated that a man was handed over by the CISF with complaint mentioning that he was creating nuisance. “The youth has been booked under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code for disturbing peace and tranquility,” they said.
