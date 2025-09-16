Youth killed after clash with cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant was killed after being allegedly abducted and assaulted by cattle smugglers during a clash with villagers in Gorakhpur late on Monday night. Police confirmed the student, identified as Deepak Gupta, was beaten and thrown from a moving vehicle, leading to his death. His body was found about 4 km from his home with head injuries. Deceased Deepak Gupta (Sourced)

According to police, Deepak’s family searched for him through the night before locating his body nearly 4.5 hours later. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take the strictest action against those involved. Senior police officers, including DIG S Chinappa, SSP Raj Karan Nayyar, and DM Deepak Meena, visited the spot to assess the situation.

SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said the clash began when cattle smugglers arrived in two pickup vans. “Villagers chased them; one vehicle got stuck, and the smugglers fled. A youth from the village chased the second vehicle. The smugglers took him and later pushed him from the moving vehicle, causing fatal head injuries,” the SSP said. “A case has been registered under relevant sections on the family’s complaint, and the postmortem report confirmed that antemortem head injuries led to coma and death.”

He clarified that rumours of a firearm injury were false, adding, “No bullet wounds have been found. Six accused have been identified, and five police teams are working to arrest the accused.” However, Prince Gupta, the deceased’s nephew, alleged that the smugglers abducted Deepak in a pickup van and shot him before fleeing. Villagers also claimed their repeated calls to the police emergency number went unanswered in time.

The SSP confirmed that one suspected smuggler caught by villagers is undergoing treatment, while a policeman was also injured in stone pelting.

Forensic teams have collected evidence, while senior officers, including SP (North) Jitendra Kumar, reached the site with additional forces. PAC personnel have been deployed to prevent further tension.

DM Deepak Meena said the administration is in touch with the victim’s family. “We will ensure proper compensation and are working on early arrests,” he said.

The victim’s father, Durgesh Gupta, demanded ₹1 crore compensation, a government job for a family member, and an assurance of no action against the protesting villagers, adding that his son was preparing for the NEET exam.

Gorakhpur’s Chauri Chaura circle officer (CO) Anurag Singh, who is camping at the spot, said the incident began when a group of 10-12 cattle smugglers arrived in Mawa Achapee village under Pipraich, Gorakhpur, around 11:30 pm on Monday. He said they attempted to break into a furniture shop owned by Durgesh Gupta, located at the village entrance.

The officer said the shop’s upper floor was being used as a travel office, where a relative of Durgesh was sleeping. The noise from the attempted break-in alerted him, and he immediately informed Durgesh’s son, Deepak Gupta. Deepak rushed to the shop on his scooter, followed by 10-15 villagers, when the cattle smugglers allegedly pulled him into their vehicle and took him away.