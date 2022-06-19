‘Youth plagued with ‘agnipath’ of poverty, inflation’: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday reiterated her demand that the Centre rethink its recently announced ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitments to the armed forces and that it should take Parliament into confidence before announcing such decisions that impact national security.
“I would request the Centre to spare a serious thought for the aggrieved youths of the country and reconsider its decision. Also, I feel that on such issues that impact national security, the Centre must take Parliament into confidence. I would simultaneously also call upon the youths to exercise restraint,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted.
“At a time when barring a handful, most of the youths are plagued with the ‘Agnipath’ of poverty, inflation and tension, the Centre’s limited offer military recruitment scheme has got the youths disappointed,” she added.
This is the second time that Mayawati has demanded that the Centre reconsider its decision on ‘Agnipath’, a recruitment scheme that offers four years of job to youngsters in the armed forces. The Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have already opposed the Agnipath scheme.
“Rural youths feel cheated today due to the Centre limiting the recruitment of youths in railways, army and para military forces. They are angry as they discover their prospects bleak. This needs to be tackled correctly,” she added.
On June 16, Mayawati made a series of tweets advising the Centre for a rethink on the scheme that the ruling party leaders have been hailing as ‘pathbreaking.’
Protests against the recruitment scheme have been reported from several parts of the state. At many places these protests have also turned violent. The police have made several arrests in this connection.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics