Youth’s body found on track: Kin allege murder, cops claim he was run over by train

LUCKNOW The disfigured body of a 20-year-old youth was found on a railway track near Kakori on November 15 amid allegations by his kin that he was murdered for refusing to withdraw a rape complaint against an individual who had assaulted his minor sister in Lucknow's Dubagga police station area. The victim is survived by his parents and two younger sisters, including the minor rape survivor.

But after investigation, the Lucknow Police claimed that the youth was run over by a train (number 54337). The loco pilot operating the train that day, in a statement, mentioned that the horn was sounded when the youth was spotted sitting on the track. “He, however, lay down on the tracks and was subsequently hit by the train,” he added.

The investigation so far did not reveal any serious crime, such as murder. But evidence is being collected regarding the allegations made by the kin of deceased, the police stated in an official release.

Earlier, DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava said: “Initially, the station master’s report suggested a train accident. But when the family arrived at the location and claimed it was murder, an FIR was filed under section 101 of BNS against Alok and three unidentified individuals. We are investigating all possibilities.”

The victim worked in agriculture and was the sole breadwinner of his family. The post-mortem report cited the cause of death as “shock and haemorrhage” due to multiple ante-mortem injuries.

His family claimed that the location where the body was found was not on the victim’s regular route, and his shoes were recovered nearly a kilometre away from the spot, suggesting he was murdered elsewhere and the body later placed on the tracks to portray an accident.

According to the police, the accused were sent to jail after the rape incident in August 2024. They came out on bail in December 2024. The family alleged that the prime accused, Alok, who was out on bail along with three associates, killed the youth for revenge and to pressurise the family into a compromise.

The victim’s uncle told media: “We made several verbal complaints to the police about the constant threats, but no action was taken. Officers only assured us they would ‘speak’ to the accused.”

