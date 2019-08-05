Lucknow’s Karamat College asks teachers to dress ‘appropriately, decently’

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:43 IST

The principal of Karamat Hussain Muslim Girls’ PG College in Lucknow asked teachers to come to the institution dressed in a “decent and appropriate” manner. The minority institution is associated with the University of Lucknow (LU).

A copy of the order was also marked to the university vice-chancellor and the additional chief secretary of higher education.

“It is desired that teachers should come to the college in a decent and appropriate dress,” read the order dated August 3, issued by the officiating principal of the college, Qudsia Parveen.

The order mentioned that it was a partial modification to the July 18 order in which teachers were asked to come in “saree only”.

The LU Associated College Teachers’ Association (LUACTA) had opposed the earlier order. Thereafter, the institution had revisited its decision and modified it. “Karamat College management decided to roll back its decision of asking teachers to come only in sarees after it was opposed,” said Manoj Pandey, LUACTA president.

Sources said that the college had recently recruited several young women teachers. “It was witnessed that a number of these new appointees were coming to college wearing outfits that were unbecoming of teachers, especially in a minority institution,” said a senior teacher of the college.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 21:43 IST