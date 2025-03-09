Menu Explore
Lucknow's first evening horse race: Burak and Golden Oaks emerged victorious

ByS Farah Rizvi
Mar 09, 2025 09:18 PM IST

The event saw Indian-bred and thoroughbred horses competing in a thrilling display of speed and skill

The Lucknow Race Course was abuzz as it hosted its first evening race, featuring equestrian events and lively entertainment. A highlight in the city’s social calendar, the race, with its open-for-all format drawing an enthusiastic crowd of both seasoned racing aficionados and first-time spectators.

The event saw Indian-bred and thoroughbred horses competing
The event saw Indian-bred and thoroughbred horses competing

The event saw Indian-bred and thoroughbred horses competing in a thrilling display of speed and skill. Burak and Golden Oaks, both owned by Mohd Abdullah , emerged victorious in their respective categories, winning all at second edition of Second Edition of Saraca Derby, with their outstanding performances on the track.

The event was graced by the presence of Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Chief of Staff, Central Command as the Chief Guest, along with several senior Army officers and dignitaries, further elevating the evening.

Beyond the exhilarating races, guests indulged in an exquisite evening filled with live music, handcrafted cocktails, and gourmet delicacies. The ambience was perfectly set, as attendees enjoyed engaging conversations, delectable cuisine and an unforgettable experience..

The crowd at the Lucknow Race Course
The crowd at the Lucknow Race Course
Mohd Abdullah and Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Chief of Staff, Central Command
Mohd Abdullah and Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Chief of Staff, Central Command

