Ludhiana: 10-yr-old girl keeping police on toes

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:18 IST

A 10-year-old girl, who along with a man has executed at least five burglaries, is keeping the Ludhiana police on toes. Equally alarmed are their Chandigarh and Rajasthan counterparts as the duo is active in the neighbouring states too.

Though the girl and her accomplice have been captured in cameras several times, police are yet to identify and arrest them. According to sources, the accused belong to Madhya Pradesh and keep on travelling to different cities.

Out of five burglaries committed by them in last three months, two were reported in Ludhiana city, while one took place in Shehzad village falling in Ludhiana rural. The gang was recently in news for its latest heist at a wedding ceremony in Chandigarh.

Police sources say the 10-year-old girl usually targets the parents of either groom or bride, who most of the times are in charge of cash and jewellery at the marriage function.

Modus Operandi

While scanning footage of CCTV cameras and recordings from the functions, the police found that the girl keeps on following her potential target and steals the bag containing cash and jewellery on finding the right opportunity. It has also been seen that her male accomplice plays tricks to divert attention of their targets from the valuables.

On scrutinising pictures and videos of wedding events, investigators found that the girl refrains from being clicked. “While trailing her potential targets, the girl puts her hand on face whenever she spots a camera pointed in her direction,” said an official privy to the investigation.

In a wedding ceremony held at a gurdwara in Sarabha Nagar on December 27, 2019, kin of the bride had found the girl suspicious and asked her to leave, but she refused to go out stating that she had come with her mother. Later, she stole the bag containing cash and jewellery from the bride’s grandmother.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has already formed a team to nab them.

Crime Tally

October 12, 2019: Three uninvited guests sneaked into a marriage function on Chandigarh Road and stole the handbag of bride’s mother. The bag contained ₹50,000, a gold necklace and £800

December 27, 2019: The girl stole the bag containing cash and jewellery from grandmother of the bride during a wedding in Sarabha Nagar

January 3, 2020: Uninvited guests stole the handbag of bride’s mother that contained cash and gold. Jodhan police registered an FIR against unidentified thieves