e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 11, 750 challans issued against illegal hoardings in 13 months

Ludhiana: 11, 750 challans issued against illegal hoardings in 13 months

This was revealed following a Right to Information plea moved by activist Rohit Sabharwal

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Officials of the Ludhiana municipal corporation have stated that as many as 11, 780 challans were issued against illegal hoardings in the city between January 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020.

This was revealed following a Right to Information (RTI) plea moved by activist Rohit Sabharwal.

The authorities said that the drive against illegal hoardings was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak in March, however, the officials are planning to start it again soon.

Sabharwal, however, slammed the authorities, stating that no action was taken against the hoardings and illegal advertisements outside the MC headquarters near Mata Rani Chowk.

Superintendent, advertisement branch (headquarters), Harvinder Dhalla said that regular action was being taken against the illegal hoardings and advertisement but the process got hit due to the pandemic. He added that they will so be tightening the noose around printers too.

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In