Ludhiana: 15 more contractual MC staffers get service termination notices

Ludhiana: 15 more contractual MC staffers get service termination notices

The higher authorities would be observing the work of the JEs and SDOs for a month before taking the final decision.

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A month after issuing service termination notices to over 35 contractual staffers deputed at the bridges and roads (B&R) branch of the MC, the outsourcing company has served similar orders to 15 more junior engineers (JEs) and sub-divisional officers (SDOs).

As per the officials, notices were served to the contractual employees because the higher authorities were not satisfied with their performance. However, financial crisis has been cited as the reason in the notice by the outsourcing company. The higher authorities would be observing their work for a month now before the MC takes its final decision.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The services of JEs and SDOs working in the B&R branch would be terminated as the notice period has ended. The contracts of only few JEs and SDOs would be renewed as per the requirement and on the basis of their performance. The services of operation and maintenance staff would also ended if their performance is not found up to the mark.”

