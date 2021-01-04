e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 26 test positive for Covid-19

Ludhiana: 26 test positive for Covid-19

There are 315 active patients in the district at present.

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said reports of 1, 624 samples sent for testing, are still pending. (Representative image)
Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said reports of 1, 624 samples sent for testing, are still pending. (Representative image)
         

As many as 26 new patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, however, no casualty was reported. There are 315 active patients in the district at present.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said reports of 1, 624 samples sent for testing, are still pending.

He said added that the cumulative count of cases in Ludhiana now stands at 24, 870, while 3, 716 patients belong to other districts and states.

He informed on Sunday, 59 persons were sent for home quarantine.

Sharma appealed to the residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

top news
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In