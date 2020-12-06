e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Abandoned by mother, toddler reunited with father

Ludhiana: Abandoned by mother, toddler reunited with father

Some passersby had noticed the girl crying and shivering in the cold and informed the police.

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Division Number 1 station house officer, sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said the child was handed over to the man only after thorough verification.
Division Number 1 station house officer, sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said the child was handed over to the man only after thorough verification. (Getty Images/Purestock)
         

A two-year-old girl, who was allegedly abandoned by her mother outside Sheetla Mata Mandir near the municipal corporation’s Zone-A office on Friday, was reunited with her father.

Some passersby had noticed the girl crying and shivering in the cold and informed the police. Immediately after getting information, police launched a search operation for the toddler’s parents. They asked a Good Samaritan, who had children of her age, to take her in till the parents were located.

Meanwhile, a Nepalese man approached the police stating that his two-year-old daughter had been abandoned by his wife near the temple.

After verifying that he was indeed her father, police handed her over to him.

He told the police that he has two daughters. Six months ago, following a dispute, his wife had left home. She had taken the younger daughter with her, while the elder daughter stayed with him.

On Friday, his wife allegedly called him and asked him to transfer ₹500 to her through phone. She also told him that she was coming home but did not turn up. When he called her later, she told him that the toddler had gone missing.

Division Number 1 station house officer, sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said the child was handed over to the man only after thorough verification.

top news
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In