Ludhiana ACP’s source of infection still unknown

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:56 IST

The district health department has failed to trace the source of infection in deceased assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kohli, who died after contracting Covid-19 on April 18.

“It is very difficult to identify the source of the virus. We are still trying our best to stop its spread,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

Earlier on Saturday, the district had reported five fresh cases having connection with the city’s main vegetable market that has turned out to be the Covid hotspot in the district. Four of the five new cases were primary and secondary contacts of ACP Anil Kumar, who had tested positive on April 13. He was posted at the vegetable market.

So far ACP’s wife Palak, Jodhewal station house officer (SHO) Arshpreet Kaur, her driver Sukhdev Singh, police constable Prabhjot Singh, district mandi officer (DMO) Jasvir Kaur, her daughter Navdeep Kaur and latter’s husband food supply inspector Prabhjot Kuar were all tested positive and undergoing treatment for the virus.

Meanwhile, a day after husband of the Doraha BDPO was tested positive, the samples of a law officer who lives in the area were also sent for testing. The health department has sealed the area and has been screening migrants living in the area.

The health department on Sunday also collected samples of a gardener, whose wife was working in the house of the BDPO as domestic help. Besides, the shop located near the house of the BDPO from where the family used to buy grocery items is also under scanner. Intensive PCR surveillance was conducted in the area and the residents were asked to stay indoors.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal informed that till today (Sunday), 1,707 samples have been taken in the district, out of which, report of 1,465 have been received, and 1444 samples have turned negative.

He said of the total samples, 21 samples were found positive that includes 18 from Ludhiana and three from other districts. He informed that five patients have lost their lives, while six patients (five from Ludhiana and one from Jalandhar) have fully recovered.

He expressed happiness over increasing number of cured patients and credited the district administration for its timely action.