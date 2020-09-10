Ludhiana civil hospital lets kin interact with Covid patients through videocall

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:56 IST

Bringing a major relief to residents whose loved ones are undergoing Covid treatment at Ludhiana civil hospital, the authorities have installed a 360-degree camera inside the Covid care unit so that the kin can get a live feed of the treatment being offered to the patients and also talk to them through a mobile application.

The move was taken after rumours of organ-harvesting doing the rounds of social media left the relatives of Covid patients anxious. The kin had been complaining that they were being kept in the dark about the treatment. Besides, the prolonged isolation had also left patients’ depressed.

Sharing details, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, senior medical officer (SMO)-cum-nodal officer for Covid-19 at Ludhiana civil hospital, said the camera enabled with voice transmission has been fitted on a trolley. “We have allotted a meeting time from 11am to 1pm. The patient’s kin could reserve an appointment and talk to the patient and even receive the feedback of the treatment being offered to them,” said Dr Sohal.

She said soon the hospital authorities are going to install these cameras in the ICU ward so that doctors can monitor the condition of a patient while sitting at home.

The patients’ kin have welcomed this move.

“It was the need of the hour. There was all sort of nonsense on social media about the ill-treatment of Covid-19 patients. This was causing a lot of fear. The move of heath department is a step towards the right direction. Authorities are encouraging transparency and instilling confidence in the treatment being offered in government hospitals,” said a patient.

The son of another Covid patient said that his joy knew no bounds when his father sat on the bed and asked about the health of everyone at home.

The initiative is stated to be the brainchild of cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan’s daughter Gayatri. When asked, Dr Mohan said that his daughter had suggested the method to lessen the anxiety among the patients and their relatives.

“We had introduced the concept in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DCM&H). After receiving an encouraging response, cameras were introduced in civil hospital as well,” said Dr Bishav Mohan, who is member of the Covid task force of the state government.

The move also received an acknowledgement from Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan. In one of her tweets, the chief secretary said, “Pleased to note that while maintaining all precautions, loved ones can now interact with Covid patients at Ludhiana civil hospital. Thanks to Gayatri who gave the idea to her dad - Dr Bishav Mohan.”