Ludhiana civil hospital offers feel at home facilities at Covid-19 unit

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:18 IST

As many as five washing machines and 15 air-conditioners were installed in the Covid-19 unit of the civil hospital on Thursday.

Confirming the development, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that televisions are also being installed in the Covid-19 unit of the hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the need for air-conditioners was felt keeping in mind the rising temperature in the region.

“We have to understand the climatic conditions. Operating with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is difficult. The kit is completely sealed to protect the person from exposure. While working in high temperature, it causes a lot of sweating and doctors and paramedical staff feel uneasy,” said Dr Bagga.

To protect the patients from bacteria, exhaust fans have been installed in the wards.

He said that nearly 15 LEDs’ have been installed for recreation of patients.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Geeta said that fully automatic machines have been installed so that patients can wash and dry their clothes. If need arises, then staff will also be deployed to operate the machines.

The matter of lack of facilities at the civil hospital came to the fore after son of Puja, the first Covid casualty of the city, alleged that he was wearing the same set of clothes for the last 15 days and his bedsheets have also not been changed as there was no provision to wash clothes.

Even assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who was later shifted to a private hospital, had also raised the issue lack of facilities.