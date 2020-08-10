e-paper
Aug 10, 2020-Monday
Ludhiana civil hospital operating without fire safety certificate

Ludhiana civil hospital operating without fire safety certificate

As per the fire safety department officials, besides the civil hospital, the authorities have also failed to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the community health centres (CHCs) being run in Jawaddi and Chandigarh Road near Vardhman Mills

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:02 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Day after a deadly fire engulfed a Covid treatment facility in Andhra Pradesh, it has come to light that the Ludhiana civil hospital is running without a fire safety certificate.

As per the fire safety department officials, besides the civil hospital, the authorities have also failed to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the community health centres (CHCs) being run in Jawaddi and Chandigarh Road near Vardhman Mills.

Covid-19 patients are being treated at the civil hospital and CHC on Chandigarh Road, while infection testing is done at the CHC in Jawaddi area. Hundreds of residents visit the hospital and CHCs daily.

A fire brigade official not wanting to be named revealed that the old building of the civil hospital lacks proper fire safety arrangements, and though there is safety equipment at the Mother Child Hospital situated within its premises, it is mandatory to get a certificate issued after thorough inspection.

The official added the hospital authorities have not even applied for the NOC in the past, and it is supposed to be renewed every year.

A city resident, who works with an NGO associated with the civil hospital, said the authorities need to work on the infrastructure as by not paying heed to issues like fire safety, they are putting hundreds of lives at risk. If needed, the NGOs can also help, but the health department should take steps in this regard, the resident added.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The state government had recently issued directions to the districts to make proper fire safety arrangements in civil hospitals. The circular has already been forwarded to senior medical officers (SMO) of the respective hospitals and centres. Now, it is their responsibility to apply for the fire safety certificates.”

A fire broke out at a hotel being used as a Covid-19 treatment facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada early on Sunday. As per the reports, 10 people died in the incident.

