e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana cop on patrolling duty dies in hit-and-run

Ludhiana cop on patrolling duty dies in hit-and-run

ASI accompanying him on a PCR motorcycle injured after speeding truck hit them and drove off.

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A PCR head constable was killed and another cop was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and drove off in Dhandhari on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, Paramjit Singh, 50, was deputed on patrolling duty on PCR motorcycle number 68 with ASI Hardev Singh.

In his complaint, the ASI stated that he, along with head constable Paramjit Singh, was going to Dhandhari bridge from Yard Chowk during patrolling duty on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind, throwing them on the road.

Paramjit suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the mishap, Paramjit’s carbine and their motorcycle were also damaged.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified truck driver had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are looking for clues in the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED

In another hit-and-run, a speeding motorcycle claimed the life of a 55-year-old pedestrian on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal on Wednesday.

The victim, Joginder Pal, of Ladhowal, was crossing the road when the motorcyclist hit him and fled the scene.

The Ladhowal police have traced the owner from the registration number of the vehicle. ASI Ram Kishan, the investigating officer, said the bike was registered under the name of one Mohit of Kakowal Road.

top news
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Delhi adds 1,299 new Covid-19 cases as threat of dengue looms over 30 patients
Delhi adds 1,299 new Covid-19 cases as threat of dengue looms over 30 patients
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
LIVE: Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 11,514 Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 11,514 Covid-19 cases
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary
J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In