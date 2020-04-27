Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and other cops in the city wore badges bearing the name of their colleague Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped by Nihang Sikhs when he had stopped them for curfew violation in Patiala a few days ago.

Harjeet Singh, who has now been promoted to the rank of sub-inspector, is recuperating at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where doctors had carried out a surgery to suture his hand.

The men in khaki launched a campaign at Bharat Nagar Chowk and paid tributes to all other corona warriors, especially the doctors at PGIMER who treated Harjeet Singh.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal along other senior officials thanking the PGI staff who treated their colleague Harjeet Singh. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

They showered flowers on the medical professionals to show gratitude to their service. In solidarity, a few residents posted pictures of themselves holding placards saying #MainBhiHarjeetSingh. Police have now launched a Facebook frame on the theme, which users can use on their display picture.

Police chief Rakesh Agrawal said they have joined the campaign against attack on policemen, doctors and all other corona worriers, who are fighting Covid-19 across the country.

The police chief added that everyone should unite to convey a clear message -- Don’t attack policemen ‘the protectors’ and doctors who are ‘the saviours’.

ADCP (City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that in the battle against Covid-19, frontline warriors including police personnel and doctors are getting infected with coronavirus. “We have lost assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli to Covid-19. Many police personnel such as sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, ASI Sukhdev Singh and constable Prabhjot Singh are now in a battle against the virus. Despite the hardships, cops and doctors are working day and night for the society. To encourage the corona warriors all should come in their support,”said the ADCP.

Ludhiana member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu also shared a post on his Facebook account in support of the campaign. Bittu said, “We are fighting an enemy that cannot be defeated by guns or force, but only by showing compassion, love and a sense of duty towards fellow human beings.”