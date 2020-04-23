Ludhiana: Day after landing in jail, inmate attempts suicide

cities

A day after landing in Borstal Jail in Ludhiana, an inmate attempted to end his life by hanging himself.

The inmate was identified as Jaspal Singh of Jalandhar. The jail staff rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where his condition was stated as serious.

The Jalandhar police had arrested him for drug peddling and sent him to jail on Wednesday. On the same afternoon, he went to the bathroom and hanged himself with the grille with his ‘Parna’ (a piece of cloth that is wrapped around the head). The jail officials saw him and raised an alarm. They cut the cloth and rescued him.

Mohammad Shareef, superintendent of Borstal Jail, said, “I informed the police about the incident for further proceedings. I am also investigating to know about the reason behind this extreme step.”