e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Day after landing in jail, inmate attempts suicide

Ludhiana: Day after landing in jail, inmate attempts suicide

The Jalandhar police had arrested him for drug peddling and sent him to jail on Wednesday.

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The inmate attempted to end his life by hanging himself.
The inmate attempted to end his life by hanging himself.(itock)
         

A day after landing in Borstal Jail in Ludhiana, an inmate attempted to end his life by hanging himself.

The inmate was identified as Jaspal Singh of Jalandhar. The jail staff rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where his condition was stated as serious.

The Jalandhar police had arrested him for drug peddling and sent him to jail on Wednesday. On the same afternoon, he went to the bathroom and hanged himself with the grille with his ‘Parna’ (a piece of cloth that is wrapped around the head). The jail officials saw him and raised an alarm. They cut the cloth and rescued him.

Mohammad Shareef, superintendent of Borstal Jail, said, “I informed the police about the incident for further proceedings. I am also investigating to know about the reason behind this extreme step.”

top news
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
Covid-19: Maharashtra records highest single-day jump with 778 new cases, state count at 6,427
Covid-19: Maharashtra records highest single-day jump with 778 new cases, state count at 6,427
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities