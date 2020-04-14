e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana DC pays homage to Dr Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

Ludhiana DC pays homage to Dr Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

Says the scholar’s philosophy and life are an inspirational profile of courage and conviction

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other senior officials paying tributes to BR Ambedkar at the District Administrative Complex un Ludhiana on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A district-level function was organised to mark the 129th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at the District Administrative Complex, here on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, chief guest on the occasion, paid floral tribute to the Dalit icon and Bharat Ratna awardee.

“Dr Ambedkar was an outstanding leader of our freedom struggle and a staunch crusader for the rights of the downtrodden and traditionally disadvantaged sections of our society,” the DC said, adding that a scholar, educationist, legal luminary, social reformer and political leader, Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy and life are an inspirational profile of courage and conviction.

He also exhorted the youth to follow the path shown by Dr Ambedkar, the architect of India’s constitution.

