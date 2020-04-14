Ludhiana DC pays homage to Dr Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:47 IST

A district-level function was organised to mark the 129th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at the District Administrative Complex, here on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, chief guest on the occasion, paid floral tribute to the Dalit icon and Bharat Ratna awardee.

“Dr Ambedkar was an outstanding leader of our freedom struggle and a staunch crusader for the rights of the downtrodden and traditionally disadvantaged sections of our society,” the DC said, adding that a scholar, educationist, legal luminary, social reformer and political leader, Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy and life are an inspirational profile of courage and conviction.

He also exhorted the youth to follow the path shown by Dr Ambedkar, the architect of India’s constitution.