Ludhiana: Deceased factory worker's wife gets EPF benefits in record time

Ludhiana: Deceased factory worker’s wife gets EPF benefits in record time

Regional PF commissioner-1 Dheeraj Gupta said that an amount of ₹2.08 lakh has been settled vide cheque as Employees Deposit Linked Insurance and ₹44, 110 vide cheque as EPF accumulation, in favour of Sunita Devi, the widow of Shiv Kumar.

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 02:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
EPFO had taken cognisance of a news item published in the newspapers about the factory worker’s death and initiated process to provide the family their claims.
EPFO had taken cognisance of a news item published in the newspapers about the factory worker’s death and initiated process to provide the family their claims.(HT PHOTO)
         

Coming to the aid of the grief-stricken family of Shiv Kumar, a 40-year-factory worker who met an untimely death after being electrocuted while working at a dying unit on September 28, the Employee Provident Fund Office (EPFO) has disbursed the claims to his family in a record 15 days’ time.

Regional PF commissioner-1 Dheeraj Gupta said that an amount of ₹2.08 lakh has been settled vide cheque as Employees Deposit Linked Insurance and ₹44, 110 vide cheque as EPF accumulation, in favour of Sunita Devi, the widow of Shiv Kumar.

Some paperwork, including opening bank accounts in the name of the deceased’s children, is pending at the level of family members in Bihar. Once the paperwork for the pension is completed, the widow pension of ₹2,326 and pension of ₹582 will be released immediately from this office, said Gupta.

The office had started processing her application two weeks ago after taking cognisance of a news item published in the newspapers about Kumar’s death. The victim worked at M/s Highway Industries for three years, and was the sole bread winner of the family.

While accepting the amount on Thursday, Sunita Devi had tears in her eyes and expressed her sincere gratitude for speedy disbursal of the amount. The couple has two sons, aged 19 and 18. The elder son is differently-abled.

