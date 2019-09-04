e-paper
Ludhiana driver killed as apple truck skids off road in Shimla

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Press Trust of India
A truck driver from Ludhiana was killed and three others, including two women, were injured after an apple-laden truck skidded off the road and overturned on a kutcha house in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old truck driver, Harnam Singh, died, while its cleaner, Sudhir Kumar, 25, of Bihar’s Vaishali district was injured, police said.

The accident took place on Mehli-Shoghi Bypass Road in Anandpur, 37 kilometres from Shimla, when the driver lost control of the truck. As the truck fell on the makeshift house, two women inhabitants got trapped inside. They were rescued by a team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the assistance of locals.

The injured women were identified as Vimla, 18, and Dhani Kala, 50, both natives of Nepal. All injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police recovered the truck driver’s body and registered a case of negligent driving. Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said they were investigating the incident.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:53 IST

