Ludhiana elevated road project: 8-hr power cuts for 3 days for shifting of power lines

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:47 IST

A major inconvenience is in store over the next two days as power will be snapped for over eight hours in several areas of the city due to the shifting of 66 KV lines for the elevated road project of the National Highway Authority of India.

The power lines, which currently run overhead the Ferozpur Road, opposite Verka Milk plant, will be laid underground to pave way for the elevated road.

Traffic on the road near Verka Milk Plant will also be affected as vehicular movement will be stopped for at least two to three hours at different times of the day during the shifting of power lines.

Traffic Police has appealed to the public to take a detour and avoid this stretch of the road to avoid congestion. “Residents are advised to avoid taking the route in front of Verka Milk Plant on December 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13,” said a traffic police official.

Officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) stated that supply of all 11 KV feeders emanating from 66 KV Kitchlu Nagar Grid will be snapped from 9 am to 5 pm on December 7 and 8. Power will also remain disconnected on December 13 for any pending work regarding the shifting of lines.

The affected areas include Rishi Nagar (all blocks), Shere Punjab Colony, Punj Peer Road, Joshi Nagar, New Tagore Nagar, Durga Puri, 22 Futta road, Naseeb Enclave, Pavittar Nagar as well as areas adjoining dairy complex and others (see box).

PSPCL deputy chief engineer (West) Sanjeev Prabhakar said they are in liaison with various other departments such as the traffic police and the NHAI, and will ensure that power is restored before it gets dark.

“We appeal to the public to not panic. This work is extremely crucial for the NHAI project to move ahead. We will try best to restore the power supply at the earliest in the evenings on these days,” said Prabhakar.

Areas affected

Phase 6, Phase 7, Phase 8 Nichi Mangli, Chandigarh road Mundian Khurd, Mundian khurd village and colonies, Chandigarh road Bholapur, Bholapur village, Sahibana village, Sherpur market area, Deep Nagar, Fauji colony, Friends colony, rear side Aarti steel, New Town colony, Rajiv Gandhi colony, Tagore Nagar, Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, New DMC, Upkar Nagar, Prem Nagar, Rajpura Road, Kitchlu Nagar, KVM School, BVM School, Kundanpuri, Guru Nanak Pura, Chhawni Mohalla, Salem Tabri, Dana Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, Nanak Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Bhora village, Silver Kunj, Janakpuri, Ashok Nagar, Jalandhar Bypass, Peeru Banda, Aman Nagar, Manna Singh Nagar, Pink Vihar, Saroop Nagar, Ashok Nagar, New Aman Nagar, Royal City and Maskeen Nagar, Rishi Nagar All Blocks, Shere Punjab Colony, Punj Peer Road, Joshi Nagar, New Tagore Nagar, Durgapuri, 22 Futta Road, Naseeb Enclave, Pavittar Nagar, Dairy complex adjoining areas.