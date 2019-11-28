e-paper
Ludhiana: Facebook friend rapes woman, booked

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 A Hoshiarpur resident was booked for allegedly raping his Facebook friend on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused was identified as Karanvir Singh of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur.

The complainant, aged 29, told the police that she is a divorcee and had befriended the accused in November last year through Facebook. “He promised to marry me and accept my child from my previous husband. Later, when I got pregnant, he refused to marry me and after some days, I had a miscarriage.”

The victim had lodged the complaint in May and a case was registered after conducting inquiry, said police.

She had preserved a part of the foetus to match the DNA of Singh, she added.

The accused, however, did not turn up for medical checkup following which a case under Sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Division number 6 police station. 

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulkhan Singh said a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

