Ludhiana factory manager booked for causing death by negligence

Ludhiana factory manager booked for causing death by negligence

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana Focal Point police booked a factory manager on Friday for causing death by negligence after he allegedly denied medical help to a worker who was electrocuted and died at the workplace on August 5.

The victim has been identified as Mohakam, a resident of Focal point.

According to co-workers of the victim, he was crying for help after the accident, but the manager, Surinder Sharma, did not call an ambulance, and neither did he make any arrangements to take him to the hospital.

The victim’s father-in-law, Shyam Lal of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, stated in his complaint that Mohakam worked at GM Foundry in Focal Point.

He said that when he reached Ludhiana to receive the body, he found out that Mohakam did not get timely medical help.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered against Sharma and he will be arrested soon.

The ASI added that the police will record the statement of the victim’s co-workers to verify the allegation leveled by the complainant.

