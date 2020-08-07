Ludhiana: Filing police complaints online remains a tough task

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:33 IST

After the police department ordered to stop public dealing in the city police stations, a woman had a hard time lodging a complaint against her husband and in-laws who ‘pushed her out of the house for not bearing a male child’.

On Friday, a woman carrying her infant in her arms waited outside the office of the commissioner of police to submit her complaint, however, she was asked to e-mail her complaint to the police.

The woman expressed her helplessness in filing the complaint online but to no avail. She was sent back home after waiting for an hour.

The police personnel said that the CP was not at his office when the woman had visited the police station. The official then asked her to drop her complaint in the complaint box.

Due to rising Covid-19 cases, public dealing at the office of the commissioner of police and several police stations was deferred.

However, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that for those who are not tech-savvy can drop complaints at the complaint boxes outside the police stations.

The police have already issued an email id cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in for people to send their complaints.