Ludhiana gangrape: Victim accuses police of favouring accused

Ludhiana gangrape: Victim accuses police of favouring accused

According to the victim, she was gangraped by four men, but the police registered the first information report (FIR) only against three accused

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A gangrape victim has accused the police of sheltering the main accused and not registering a case against him, an allegation refuted by the Division Number 3 station house officer (SHO).

According to the victim, she was gangraped by four men, but the police registered the first information report (FIR) only against three accused.

Seeking action, the girl, along with her family members, on Monday met the joint commissioner of police, Kanwardeep Kaur, and filed a written complaint.

The woman alleged that she had given names of all four accused in her statement to the police and before magistrate as well, but the police registered a case only against three accused, who are minors. The main accused, who is 24-year-old, is politically connected, which is why the police have spared him, she alleged. Her mother also accused the Division Number 3 police of harassing them.

“The police called my daughter for investigation late in the evening and made her wait for hours at the police station,” she claimed.

Joint commissioner of police Kanwardeep Kaur said the area was not under her jurisdiction, so the matter was sent to the official concerned.

The victim had lodged an FIR on September 1 at the Division Number 3 police station against three minors. The victim, who is a domestic help, was returning home when the accused intercepted her. They threatened to attack her with acid and took her to a room, where they raped her and also clicked her pictures.

Division Number 3 SHO Satish Kumar said the police had registered an FIR according to the statement recorded by the victim. He said had “no idea why the victim was accusing the police”.

