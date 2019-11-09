Ludhiana girls win junior state baseball meet

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:21 IST

Girls team of the district lifted the title of 8th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship that concluded at Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Gill Village, on Saturday.

The girls decimated Sangrur 10-0 in the final one-sided match as Ludhiana’s Karishma, Komal, Amanjot, Sandeep Pal and Kamala scored two points each but did not let Sangrur score any point.

On October 8, Ludhiana had defeated Bathinda 5-1 and Sangrur won over Amritsar 5-3 in the semi-finals to secure berths in finals.

In the match for the third position played between Bathinda and Amritsar on Saturday, the former won by clinching a 1-0 victory over its opponents.

As many as 12 districts participated in the two-day championship. In various matches played during the championship, Mansa beat Fatehgarh Sahib 2-1, Bathinda defeated Moga 1-0, Fazilka won over Ferozepur 2-0, Ropar beat Jalandhar 1-0, Ludhiana defeated Mansa 4-0, Sangrur won over Ropar 2-0, Bathinda won over Patiala 2-0 and Amritsar defeated Fazilka 1-0.

BOYS’ TEAM SELECTED FOR JUNIOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Meanwhile, boys’ team of the district has been selected for the 8th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship to be conducted at the PGS Government College of Physical Education, Patiala, on November 10 and 11. The team comprises Sonu, Pawan, KK Singh, Amninder Singh, Ramit Batra, Jatin, Narayan, Shivam, Shivam Yadav, Dipender, Gulnoor Singh, Parampreet Singh, Madhav, Gursehej, Jai Anand and Abhishek.

The players were selected during a four-day camp that concluded at GGSSS, Gill Village, during the day.