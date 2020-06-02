e-paper
Ludhiana gold dacoity: Mastermind's aide trying to mislead probe, say police

Ludhiana gold dacoity: Mastermind’s aide trying to mislead probe, say police

Arrested on May 21 for possessing an illegal pistol, Vishnu Soni, alias Sam, helped Tejinder Singh, alias Teja, execute the January robbery in Ghumar Mandi, say police; But is now changing his statements

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:13 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Following the arrest of gangster-terrorist, Tejinder Singh, alias Teja, the mastermind behind the 2-kg gold dacoity in Ludhiana’s Ghumar Mandi, police are working on getting more information from his accomplice.

Vishnu Soni, alias Sam, of Ganesh Nagar, Ludhiana, who had allegedly helped Teja execute the January robbery, is already in the custody of Ludhiana police. He was arrested by the Khanna police on May 21 for possessing an illegal pistol.

He was produced in a local court on Tuesday in connection with the dacoity and sent to two-day police remand. His accomplice, Bhushan, is lodged in jail in judicial custody.

Soni, however, is not cooperating in the investigation and trying to mislead them by frequently changing his statement, said police.

“He has been trying to mislead the police investigation. We will bring Bhushan on production warrant for questioning again,” said inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 8 police station.

The Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) that arrested Teja, of Mehadpur in Balachaur of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, from Mohali on Tuesday, claims that the gangster committed robberies to mobilise funds for carrying out targeted killings as part of a pro-Khalistan agenda to disturb the state’s peace and communal harmony.

