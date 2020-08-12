e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana grocer rapes eight-year-old in his shop, arrested

Ludhiana grocer rapes eight-year-old in his shop, arrested

Grandmother filed a police complaint after the child ran back home bleeding.

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police have arrested a grocer for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl at his shop in Harkrishan Nagar, Seera Road, on Monday.

The accused, Baldev Singh, was arrested on the complaint of the child’s grandmother.

The woman told the police that Singh lured her granddaughter into his shop with sweets and raped her. The girl screamed and ran back to her house bleeding. She narrated the incident to her parents, who raised the alarm and alerted the police.

Police arrested Singh on Tuesday. He was presented before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

The accused had been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault on a child below 16 years of age) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said investigating officer Kamaljeet Singh from Meharban police station.

