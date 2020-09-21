Ludhiana hospitality sector fears shutdown amid stringent gathering curbs

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:08 IST

The hospitality sector on Monday slammed the state government for not accepting their demand to lift the 30-person ceiling on gatherings.

Owners of banquet halls, marriage palaces said the central government had allowed 100 persons at gatherings from September 21, yet the state government had not lifted the restriction. They said that such restrictions announced by the state government are taking a toll on their business.

Owners of marriage palaces, banquet halls and tent dealers stated that the sector has already suffered losses of ₹70,000 crores and if the state government failed to provide any relief, the sector would collapse.

Former president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Manjit Nagpal said, “How can businesses think of revival with such restrictions in place? No events were taking place due to restriction on gatherings since the lockdown began in March.”

Hotelier Gurmeet Singh said, “A large number of people are participating in farmers’ protests including Congress MLAs and no social distancing norms are being followed. We are not against the farmers, but the government should also accept our demands so that we can earn a livelihood.”

President of Marriage Palace Welfare Association Amarjit Singh Sant said, “We have submitted memorandums with the government and MLAs on different occasions, but they are still not paying heed to the problem. These policies of the government will result in large scale unemployment and many would be forced to shut down their business permanently.”

Tent dealers had also observed a two-day strike in the state on September 15 and 16 seeking extension in gathering limit. They had said that the lockdown is not only taking a toll on their business but also on their mental well-being.

Secretary of Punjab Tent Dealers Welfare Association, Ashok Sharma and member, Dimpy Makkar said, “Tent dealers at large have been forced to change their vocation and many of them are selling vegetables to earn a livelihood. This is also taking a toll on their health as the government has failed to provide any relief in terms of electricity bills, bank loan installments, etc.”