Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Labour contractor held for sending false alarm to Bihar govt

Ludhiana: Labour contractor held for sending false alarm to Bihar govt

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Hailing from Bihar, a labour contractor in the district sent an e-mail to the Bihar government claiming that he has nothing to eat at home and is starving due to the lockdown.

When the police reached his home at Kohara village following a communication from the Bihar government, they found that the man had hoarded grocery, which is sufficient for his family for at least one month.

The Focal Point police arrested the accused, identified as Bharat Singh, 47, who hails from Siwan district of Bihar. They registered an FIR against him for furnishing false information.

Assistant sub-inspector ASI Surjit Singh, Incharge of police post Ishwar colony, said that zone level teams have been formed in Ludhiana to provide grocery to the people in need. As the Bihar government intervened, a Ludhiana police team reached his home to provide food.

He was stocking 18kg rice, 20 kg flour, other grocery items, including vegetables, sufficient to last a month for a family, while he has been living alone.

A case under Sections 68 of Police Act and Section 182C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Focal Point police station.

It is second such case in Ludhiana. On April 5, a resident of Azad Nagar had made a similar call to control room dealing with coronavirus outbreak claiming that he and his family members were starving. When the police reached his home to deliver essentials, it was found that the family had adequate grocery items at home.

