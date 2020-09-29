e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Last day today to pay property tax with 10% rebate

Ludhiana: Last day today to pay property tax with 10% rebate

From October 1 to December 31, tax payers will get no rebate, but will also face no penalty.

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Residents can pay the tax online or at the Suvidha Kendras in Ludhiana.
Even as September 30 is the last date to submit the property tax with 10% rebate for 2020-21, over 50,000 Ludhiana residents have yet to clear their dues.

From October 1 to December 31, tax payers will get no rebate, but will also face no penalty. However, after December 31, a 20% penalty with 18% interest will be imposed on the defaulters.

An MC official stated that out of the around 4 lakh properties in the city, property tax was to be paid against 2.25 lakh properties, while the remaining were exempted. Out of these 2.25 properties, owners of 1.75 lakh buildings had cleared the dues, while tax for around 50,000 buildings remained unpaid, the official said.

Superintendent, property tax, Vivek Verma said, “To help residents avail of the rebate, MC kept the Suvidha Kendras open on weekends as well. Wednesday is the last date to pay tax with rebate. The Suvidha Kendras will remain open till 5pm and residents can also pay online at mcludhiana.gov.in.”

‘Have to show grace’: Court to Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut remark
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow off to solid start for Sunrisers
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB opposes Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in HC
Never accepted the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: India reacts to China’s stand
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
