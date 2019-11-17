Ludhiana man booked for selling mortgaged property for ₹8 crore

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:27 IST

Police are on the lookout for a Model Town extension resident for defrauding a man of ₹8 crore by selling him a mortgaged commercial property in Sohan Singh Nagar using fake documents.

Harish Singh Bhalla has been booked on the complaint of Vinod Puniani of Civil Lines.

The FIR has been registered over five years after Puniani lodged a police complaint on May 21, 2014.

During investigation, the police found that Bhalla tried to sell off the property using fake documents, despite taking two bank loans against it in 2012 and 2017.

ASI Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said in 2014, Bhalla forged the property’s documents, claiming no dues were pending against it, and offered to sell it to Puniani.

However, despite payment of ₹8 crore, Bhalla did not transfer the property’s ownership to his name. When Puniani demanded his money back, the accused allegedly threatened him.

Following the inquiry, police have booked Bhalla for cheating and forgery.