Ludhiana man killed, 4 injured in van-truck collision

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:08 IST

A man was killed while four others were injured after a pick-up van rammed into a mini-truck from behind near Vardhman Chowk on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sri Ram, 45, a snacks vendor at Keerti Nagar, who hails from Bihar. The injured are Chandan, 22, Rajapati, 50, and Mohan, 45, all residents of Keerti Nagar, and Kanhaiya, 45, of Beantpura area.

Kanhaiya and Rajapati suffered fractures in their legs, Chandan was injured in the chest, while Mohan sustained multiple injuries on the back and legs.

Police said 14 people, mostly vegetable sellers, were travelling in the mini-truck towards the old vegetable market near Chand Cinema. As the vehicle reached near Vardhman Chowk, a Mahindra Bolero pick-up crashed into the truck from behind.

Onlookers called an ambulance that rushed the victims to a nearby private hospital in Sherpur. Meanwhile, the driver of the pick-up van fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

Inspector Pragat Singh, station house officer (SHO), Moti Nagar police station, said the pick-up van had a Himachal Pradesh registration number. They had approached its owner to identify the driver, who was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

HIt-and-run: Truck mows down biker

LUDHIANA In yet another hit-and-run accident, a speeding truck ran over a 22-year-old motorcyclist and drove away on the Chandigarh Road on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Roshan Kumar, 22, of Bhamian.

Police said Kumar worked for a private firm. He was going to Chandigarh Road from Bhamiyan on his motorcycle when a truck hit the two-wheeler from the rear. As Kumar fell on the road, the truck ran over him, killing him on the spot.

ASI Resham Singh, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified truck driver was booked under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC.

