Ludhiana man’s bike robbed at gunpoint

The 28-year-old said entered his workplace and demanded money at gunpoint; when he said he had none, they snatched the keys for his motorcycle and escaped with it

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two miscreants entered a developer’s office on Jassiyan road on Friday afternoon and robbed an employee’s motorcycle at gunpoint.

The victim, Sukhjit Singh, 28, said two masked men barged into the office and demanded money at gunpoint. When he said he had none, they snatched the keys for his motorcycle that was parked outside, and escaped with the vehicle.

The victim said he had bought the motorcycle five months ago for Rs 2 lakh.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused.

