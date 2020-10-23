Ludhiana man’s murder: Body recovered from canal turns out to be a woman

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:08 IST

Forensic examination of a decomposed body, suspected to be that of a missing 45-year-old disabled man, has revealed that it is actually a woman’s corpse.

Charanjit Singh, a resident of Gian Chand Nagar, Lohara, was kidnapped and murdered by three brothers and an auto-rickshaw driver and then dumped in the canal near Khanpur village, Dehlon, on October 2.

His brother, Baljit Singh Malra, a Congress worker and resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Nagar, had approached the police on October 18 after not finding him at his house for several days.

On October 19, a decomposed body, with its head and hands missing, was recovered from a canal near Dhaipai village. Assuming it was the body of Charanjit, the police sent it to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy.

But forensic examination revealed the body was that of a female. “After receiving the report, we have handed over the body to Jodhan police for further investigation, as it was recovered in the area under their jurisdiction,” said inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO, Daba police station.

Divers have been working to trace Charanjit since his brother alerted the police.

Two of the four accused have already been arrested and have confessed to killing the victim and dumping his body in a canal on October 2.