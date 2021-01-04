e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man shoots neighbour, his brother over parking

Ludhiana man shoots neighbour, his brother over parking

Complainant Paramjit Singh, 28, a farmer, said that one bullet pierced through his shoulder while the other hit his brother, Sikandar Singh, 31, in the thigh.

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Balkaran had parked his Mahindra Scorpio car outside their house, over which the accused raised an objection.
Balkaran had parked his Mahindra Scorpio car outside their house, over which the accused raised an objection. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Jainpur village resident shot and injured two brothers living in his neighbourhood, over a parking dispute on New Year’s eve.

The accused, identified as Gurjant Singh, is currently on the run.

Complainant Paramjit Singh, 28, a farmer, said that one bullet pierced through his shoulder while the other hit his brother, Sikandar Singh, 31, in the thigh.

Paramajit said the confrontation took place on the evening of December 31, when a panchayat member, Balkaran Singh, had come to his house to discuss a property deal.

Balkaran had parked his Mahindra Scorpio car outside their house, over which the accused raised an objection.

Paramjit’s mother told him that he shouldn’t have an issue as the car was not parked outside his house. Following this, Gurjant allegedly started hurling abuses at the complainant’s mother. Hearing the commotion, Parmajit and his brother rushed outside and tried to intervene. But Gurjant suddenly took out his gun and opened fire at the brothers.

On seeing them injured, the accused fled the scene.

Family members then rushed them to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where they are now recuperating.

Sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur of the PAU police station, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/ 54/ 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Gurjant and a manhunt launched for him.

The victim added that Balkaran had defeated Gurjant in the panchayat elections earlier, due to which the latter had been nursing a grudge against him, and so started a fight over a petty issue.

top news
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In