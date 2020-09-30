e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man, wife booked for usurping aunt’s property

Ludhiana man, wife booked for usurping aunt’s property

Complainant said she gave her nephew the power of attorney and he evicted her

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A man and his wife were booked on Wednesday for forcing his aunt out of her house and usurping her property.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh and his wife Harpreet Kaur, both residents of Nirmal Nagar in Dugri.

Balvir Kaur, a resident of Purana Bishan Nagar, Patiala, stated in her complaint that she owned a 225 square yard house at Avtar Nagar Market in Dugri and was fighting a case against her tenant.

She added that she sought her nephew’s help to deal with the property dispute, and gave him the power of attorney to handle the case.

Investigating officer Rajandeep Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 420, 427, 454, 380 and 120- B of the Indian Penal Code.

