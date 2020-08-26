e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC chief seeks report on dumping of untreated waste by dyeing units in sewer lines

Ludhiana MC chief seeks report on dumping of untreated waste by dyeing units in sewer lines

Sabharwal has sought a report from the ground staff of MC regarding the disposal of waste by the dyeing units

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Following the complaints of sewer water accumulation at Hira Nagar and Baba Deep Singh Nagar in ward number 21 due to ‘excess discharge from the dyeing units’ in municipal corporation (MC) sewer lines, MLA Sanjay Talwar and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal inspected the areas on Wednesday.

As per the information, Sabharwal has sought a report from the ground staff of MC regarding the disposal of waste by the dyeing units. Also, the officials inspected the ongoing work of laying the sewer lines on Rahon road.

MLA Talwar also asked Sabharwal to find a solution for the problem wherein the motors installed at Shingar cinema and Gaushala disposal points developed a snag and the contractor fails to replace the same within a set time period of time.

Talwar said, “I have been raising objections over dumping of excess and untreated waste by owners of dyeing units in the MC sewer lines. Due to this, the residents of the concerned area face issues. MC chief has sought a report from the MC officials regarding the dumping of waste by dyeing units and he has also summoned the contractor.”

Despite repeated attempts, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal could not be reached for comments.

