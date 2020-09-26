e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC kicks off drive to clean major roads in city

Ludhiana MC kicks off drive to clean major roads in city

Similar drives would be conducted on the weekends too.

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
MC officials flagging off the cleanliness drive in Ludhiana on Saturday.
MC officials flagging off the cleanliness drive in Ludhiana on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

Ahead of the festival season, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday started a cleanliness drive at 34 major roads in the city.

As per MC officials, similar drives would be conducted on the weekends as the civic body also aims to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan-2021.

Apart from the roads, green belts in the city would be cleaned as well. Rubble dumped on the roadsides would also be cleared, the officials said.

The special drive was flagged off by mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, councillor Mamta Ashu and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh near the bus stand.

“The MC is already working to repair the city roads and the sanitisation staff has been told to apprise the senior officials if any more repairs are needed at any of the roads. The aim of the drive is to give the city a cleaner look,” said the mayor.

Civic officials informed that cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had also directed the MC to conduct a cleanliness drive in the city.

MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal said, “After covering the 34 main roads of the city, we will take the drive to the internal areas and national highways. I will keep inspecting the work frequently. The green belts would also be cleaned.”

The MC is also working to streamline solid waste management in the city, the MC chief added.

top news
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In