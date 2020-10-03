e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC meets religious bodies to promote cleanliness, waste segregation

Ludhiana MC meets religious bodies to promote cleanliness, waste segregation

These managements were asked to make announcements and install posters in their premises to promote waste segregation and discourage use of plastic bags.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

On the second day of MC’s ‘My Waste My Responsibility’ campaign, the civic body officials conducted meetings with the managements of different religious bodies, including gurdwaras, temple, churches and mosques, in the city on Saturday.

During the meeting, the members were sensitised about the solid waste management norms and ways to deal with the waste generated in their premises. The authorities focussed on waste segregation at source and asked the managements to install separate dustbins for wet and dry waste.

Moreover, the managements were asked to make announcements and install posters in their premises to promote waste segregation and discourage use of plastic bags.

Cleanliness drives were organised in different wards of the city wherein the councillors appealed to the residents to extend their support to the civic body in keeping the city clean.

Former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal urged shopkeepers to keep two dustbins in their shops to segregate wet and dry waste. Aggarwal said the dream to make Ludhiana a garbage-free city cannot be achieved without the participation of residents. While the MC staff is working hard to keep the city clean, the residents should also not dump the waste in open, he suggested.

The MC had started the 15-day cleanliness campaign under the Swachh Bharat mission on Gandhi Jayanti in the city on Friday.

