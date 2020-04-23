Ludhiana MC, NHAI resume work on stalled projects

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:12 IST

After the administration allowed construction activities on stalled projects, the municipal corporation (MC) has commenced the repair work of roads in the city on Thursday.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also started the work on NH-44 flyover near Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital, Ferozepur road elevated project and Laddowal bypass. The works, however, could not be carried out at full capacity due to the conditions imposed by the authorities in the wake of the lockdown.

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has also got approval for taking up seven development projects.

The MC has been drawing flak over the pathetic condition of the roads in the city and the residents have been demanding that the civic body should take up the repair work. MC superintending engineer HS Bhullar confirmed that the work to repair the city roads has commenced. The MC will first repair the main roads and then the internal roads will be patched, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration had given permission to the NHAI to commence work on five stalled projects. The NHAI was granted permission to start work on Jalandhar-Panipat national highway project, Laddowal bypass, Chandigarh-Kharar-Ludhiana highway, Ludhiana-Jagraon-Ferozepur highway and Ferozepur road elevated project (Samrala chowk to Ferozepur road).

Permission with riders

The permission was given on the grounds that the contractor would ensure labour quarantine, social distancing among other precautions at the sites. The contractors have also been directed to provide insurance cover to the labour/staff working at the site.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said that two-member committee has been formed to keep a check on the working of the contractor and if any anomaly is found at the site, the permission would be cancelled.

NHAI project director Bhupendra Chauhan said that the work at Laddowal bypass and elevated road has commenced on Thursday and the NHAI has issued around 35 passes for labourers and other staff members.

Member of the Punjab road safety council, Rahul Verma, said that the work of NH-44 has also started at the flyover near Mohan Dai Cancer Hospital. He said starting work during the lockdown also means that the public would not be inconvenienced as they are confined to their homes. It is expected that the work would be completed by May 3, the current deadline for the lockdown, he said.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam confirmed that the administration has granted approval to the trust for commencing work on seven projects in the city. The construction work of these projects was put to a halt due to the lockdown and the work would restart in a few days as the contactors are making required arrangements at the work sites.

The projects that would be re-started are installation of inter-locking tiles at Rajguru Nagar market and Rishi Nagar market, construction of BRS Nagar leisure valley near DAV school, construction of shop-cum-flats (SCF) in BRS Nagar, construction of sheds and installation of static compactors at specified points and construction of Rajguru Nagar main road.

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) chief administrator PS Gill said that GLADA has also sought permission to commence different projects, including construction and widening of roads in Sector 32, Chandigarh road; construction of ROB over Dhuri line between missing link-2 Part A and B; development of GLADA estate; construction of water recharging pits in Sector 32 and repair of cremation ground parking area in Dugri phase 2.

Nod to begin work on Pakhowal road ROB/RUB project

The MC has also got permission for commencing the Pakhowal road ROB/RUB project and the work is expected to begin in a day or two. The MC officials said that taking up the project at this time would also decrease the inconvenience to public in terms of traffic movement. The approval has been given subject to the conditions imposed by the government and the civic body is also working to get permission to commence other smart city projects in the city.

Permission to re-start work on Jagraon bridge awaited

Meanwhile the MC is working was yet to permission for restarting the work on Jagraon bridge. Earlier, the authorities had claimed that the Jagraon bridge project would be completed by April 14, however, its work was stalled due to imposition of the curfew.

HS Bhullar said that the application has also been forwarded to the administration but the contractor has to meet the conditions of the administration before commencing the work. As per the sources, the contractor is facing trouble in fulfilling the norms of providing labour insurance and labour quarantine facility at the site.