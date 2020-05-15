Ludhiana MC’s suvidha kendras get lukewarm response on day 1

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:26 IST

The Ludhiana municipal corporation’s suvidha kendras (special counters) received a lukewarm response on the first day of operation as only 351 residents filed their property tax returns on Thursday.

The MC had opened the suvidha kendras for residents to avail 10% on payment of property tax, under the one time settlement policy.

The four zonal suvidha kendras collected a revenue of around Rs 5.65 lakh. The MC also received water-sewer charges for 11 establishments and earned revenue of over Rs 35,000.

Over 1 lakh property owners have failed to submit the property tax for previous years starting from 2013-14. The last date to avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax returns for the previous years can be availed by May 31. Tax can also be paid online at http://mcludhiana.gov.in/.

Superintendent, property tax, Vivek Verma, said it was the first day and they were expecting better response in the coming days.

The MC suvidha kendras would remain open from 9am to 1.30pm on all weekdays, he said.

He said on Thursday, there was one counter each for submitting property tax and water-sewer charges, but from Friday there would be two counters for payment of property tax and one for submitting water sewer charges.

Staff deputed to main social-distancing

MC has deputed two staffers outside the kendras with hand sanitisers so that the visitors can maintain social-distancing. The residents are not allowed to enter the kendra in one go to avoid crowding. Also, residents are not allowed to enter the kendras without masks. The residents can, however, use handkerchiefs in absence of masks.