Ludhiana MC staff caught red-handed while stealing fuel meant for fogging machine

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:51 IST

A contractual driver working with the municipal corporation and sanitary inspector were caught red-handed while they were stealing fuel allotted for a vehicle deployed for anti-mosquito fogging and the machine mounted on it, during a surprise checking conducted by mayor Balkar Sandhu at a filling station near Vishwakarma Chowk on Friday.

While the services of the contractual driver, Amandeep Singh, have been terminated, sanitary inspector Satinder Bawa has been suspended. A show-cause notice was issued to the medical officer, who is in charge of conducting fogging in the city.

During the surprise checking conducted around 6am, it was found that the driver and sanitary inspector had stolen 43 litres of fuel out of the 115 litres (95 litres diesel for the machine and 20 litres petrol for the vehicle) that was allotted for a fogging machine mounted on the vehicle. Of the 43 litres, 35 litres was diesel and the rest petrol.

Requesting anonymity, an MC official said mayor Balkar Sandhu had deputed sanitary inspectors at filling stations to keep a check on fuel theft. The official said that less quantity of fuel was filled in the MC machinery than what was mentioned in the records. Then, the driver and sanitary inspector, who are hand in glove with the petrol pump staff, sold the remaining fuel and divided the money among themselves.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “We are keeping a check on the allotment and usage of fuel in the MC machinery as several cases of fuel theft have been reported in the past. Inquiries have been marked in different cases.”

“MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal terminated the services of the contractual driver and the sanitary inspector was suspended. The proceedings will be sent to the local bodies department for further action. A show-cause notice was issued to the medical officer as all of this was being done under his watch. Strict action will be taken against officials involved in fuel theft,” he added.