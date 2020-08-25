e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC team attacked during anti-encroachment drive

Ludhiana MC team attacked during anti-encroachment drive

The team went to demolish an encroachment by a shrine in a public park situated in the Ghoda colony when some residents pelted stones at them

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A team of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) was allegedly attacked by locals during an anti-encroachment drive here, an official said on Tuesday.

The team went to demolish an encroachment by a shrine in a public park situated in the Ghoda colony at around 10 pm on Monday late night. Some residents pelted stones at the MC teams and damaged their cars. No one was injured in the incident.

The MC teams managed to demolish most portion of the encroachment, however, the drive was stopped when the team was allegedly attacked by around 70 to 80 residents of the area. The MC officials have submitted a complaint with the office of Commissioner of Police (CP) seeking registration of an FIR against the unidentified accused.

The MC officials had received a complaint against the encroachment by a shrine in the park.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP), Zone B, Sunil Kumar said, “The drive was planned during late-night hours to avoid any ruckus. We had also removed most of the illegal structure, but the area residents reached the spot and started pelting stones at us. The team members managed to escape the spot unhurt, but a JCB machine and some cars were badly damaged. A police complaint has been given against unidentified persons.”

